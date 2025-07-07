Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's joint appearance sparks speculation

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom spotted together after unexpected split

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have turned heads with their recent appearance following their unexpected split.

The actor and singer, who share a daughter, Daisy Dove, and had exchanged rings in an intimate engagement ceremony, were captured vacationing on Jeff Bezos’ superyacht, much to the fans’ surprise.

The former couple's outing on Italy's Amalfi Coast seemed relaxed as Perry was seen holding hands with their little one, while Bloom played with her as they strolled through a coastal town.

The pop superstar sported a black swimsuit with shades, while her ex-fiancé kept it casual with a white t-shirt and black baseball cap.

This marks the former American Idol judge's first public appearance outside of her hectic work schedule.

For those who may not know, the two first called off their engagement on July 3, citing irreconcilable differences.

This update comes hot on the heels of Katy's time in Australia, where she is currently performing as part of her Lifetimes Tour.

Sharing a carousel of photos from her much-anticipated Australian leg of the tour, she wrote in the caption, “Mood: Quokka.”