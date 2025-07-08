Aaron Phypers reveals income in Denise Richards divorce filing

Aaron Phypers' income update on Denise Richards filing

Aaron Phypers is making headlines following his recent divorce filing from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Denise Richards, not just for the split, but for the financial details he’s revealed in newly submitted court documents.

According to the paperwork filed on July 7 in Los Angeles Superior Court, Phypers claims to have no monthly income while still managing to spend approximately $105,000 each month on personal expenses.

He told the court that he was self-employed at a wellness center between November 2018 and October 2024 but has had no source of income since the business closed last year.

“I had to close down my business last year and have made [no] income since,” Phypers stated in the filing, as per Us Weekly.

He also reported that his average monthly income is zero and did not list any assets, property, or money in any bank accounts.

Despite this, Phypers outlined hefty monthly expenses, including $18,000 on rent, $5,000 on repairs, $7,000 on child care, $10,000 on groceries, $15,000 on eating out, and $8,000 on utilities.

He also spends $500 on his cell phone bill, $5,000 on laundry, $20,000 on clothing, $15,000 on entertainment, and $1,500 on auto expenses.

He noted that he currently lives with Richards and her 14-year-old daughter, Eloise.

Phypers also estimated that Richards earns over $250,000 each month from her various income streams, including her work with OnlyFans, television shows, brand endorsements, and public appearances.

Phypers filed for divorce from Richards on July 7, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The documents state the couple married on September 8, 2018, and separated on July 4, 2025. As part of the divorce filing, he is requesting spousal support.

This filing comes amid public interest in the couple’s reality TV presence and high-profile lifestyle, adding another layer of attention to the end of their six-year marriage.