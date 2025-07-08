Liam Payne’s sister visits One Direction video location missing brother

Liam Payne's sister share emotional message amid 'Building the Band' trailer release

Liam Payne’s sister, Ruth Gibbins, is continuing to honor her brother’s memory in heartfelt ways, nearly a year after his tragic passing.

Over the weekend, Ruth visited Clevedon Pier in Somerset, the location where One Direction filmed their iconic You & I music video back in 2014.

The site holds deep emotional value for fans and family alike, and now features a small plaque not only commemorating the video shoot but also remembering Liam, who died last October after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

Ruth shared two touching photos from her visit to the heritage site, posting them with a lyric from the song, “I figured it out, nothing can come between you and I.”

Just last month, Ruth paid tribute to her younger brother again after watching his final TV project, Building The Band, a Netflix series where Liam serves as a judge alongside fellow music stars Kelly Rowland and AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys.

The show was filmed only months before Liam’s untimely death, and his family was involved in giving the final approval on how he would appear in the episodes.

Liam makes his first appearance in episode seven, and the series is set to be released this Wednesday, as per The Sun. Ruth, 33, watched it ahead of the premiere and turned to Instagram to share her emotional thoughts.

“I didn't know whether to share this but it felt weird when I've raved about Liam's work and achievements for the last 15 years,” she wrote. “I'm heartbroken he never got to see how great he is in this show.”

She added, “He knew he had done a good job, we all told him this when we were at filming, but watching it back, wow!”

In her moving tribute, she closed with, “You're a star Liam, you always were and always will be. There are a range of emotions I felt watching this, but one of the main ones is immeasurable pride, always. Miss you more every day.”