Will Zayn Malik hit the road again after Stairway to the Sky Tour?

Zayn Malik thanks fans for 'unforgettable' tour kickoff

With Zayn Malik’s musical comeback on the horizon, marked by the buzz surrounding his new rap track, Fuchsia Sea, fans are already wondering if he’ll return to the stage following the success of his Stairway to the Sky tour.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter kicked off his debut solo tour on November 23, 2024, in Leeds, England, and wrapped it up on March 27, 2025, in Mexico City after cancelling, postponing and adding some gigs.

STTS tour marked his first ever solo tour in over a decade since the Night Changes vocalist exited One Direction, leaving Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne behind.

Now, as anticipation builds around his upcoming song of a new genre, discussions have taken off online with fans debating whether the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker will hit the road again.

One fan wrote, voicing hope for more shows in the future,"He’s only 33[sic] … he has a lifetime to do another tour. His fan base will always support him. The L [red heart emoji] VE IS THERE !"

Another added, "He’s getting more and more comfortable on stage that’s for sure, most likely he won’t in near future but I really hope he goes on a world tour , he deserves it."

A third fan offered a comparison to his former bandmate Harry, writing, "I don’t think he’ll ever do a world tour like harry did but i do think he’d do a smaller tour where he’d go to some countries/states and that’s it. the longest he’d go would probably be a six month tour but that’s probably it."

Zayn’s struggles with social anxiety are well known, but fans have noticed how much he evolved during his recent tour.

With that visible growth, many believe he might return to the stage again, though likely with fewer dates.

As Stairway to the Sky was a relatively short tour that still faced a few cancellations for various reasons, it is expected that any future run would be more selective and less prolonged.