Timothée Chalamet spotted with shaved head, apparently for ‘Dune 3’

Timothée Chalamet debut new shaven-head look

Timothée Chalamet is turning heads in Saint-Tropez, as the Dune star was recently spotted out and about with girlfriend Kylie Jenner on July 5.

Fans quickly zeroed in on what appears to be a dramatic hair transformation.

Wearing a green bandana over a blue Nike baseball cap, Chalamet kept most of his head covered during the outing.

But it didn’t take long for eagle-eyed fans to notice that the back of his neck looked freshly buzzed, leading many to believe he may have shaved off his famous curls.

“OMG BUZZ CUT!!??” one fan wrote on social media in shock.

Another quipped, “The Italian grandmother chic is sending me,” while a third chimed in with, “That’s disappointing. I guess we’re stuck with that for DUNE 3.”

While the actor, 29, hasn’t officially confirmed the haircut, the speculation lines up with reports that production on Dune: Messiah, the third installment in Denis Villeneuve’s epic sci-fi saga, is kicking off in Budapest this week.

The next chapter in Paul Atreides’ story is said to take place a decade after Dune: Part Two, which could explain the updated look.

Fans also noticed that Chalamet seems to have shaved off his much-discussed mustache and goatee, the same facial hair he once joked about during a December appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“I got a little somethin’ now,” he said at the time, stroking his sparse facial hair.

“The first time I was on here, I hadn’t hit puberty. Now my voice has changed and I’ll probably play The Rock in his next biopic.”

With both his signature curls and quirky facial hair seemingly gone, it looks like Chalamet is fully stepping into a new chapter.