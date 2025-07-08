Ozzy Osbourne shares historic meeting with Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose

Ozzy Osbourne sets internet ablaze with Guns N' Roses update

Ozzy Osbourne recently thrilled fans by meeting Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose.

The 76-year-old hitmaker, who rose to fame as the lead singer of Black Sabbath, surprised fans by sharing his first meeting with the rock legend.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Prince of Darkness shared a photo of his meeting with Rose, 63.

He captioned the post, “My first time meeting Axl Rose, at my age you don’t get to meet many legends. Seriously an utter gentleman.”

Fans rushed to the comments section to express their excitement.

One wrote, “I can’t believe it took this long!! LEGENDARY moment in rock and roll history.”

Another added, “Shocked that you two never met before.”

A third penned, “Seriously after all, these decades, the first time meeting him? I would’ve thought you guys would’ve at least hung out sometime during the 90s.”

This comes after Osbourne gave his final performance with the band at Black Sabbath’s Birmingham concert, Back to the Beginning.

According to Variety, the Paranoid singer expressed his excitement before the performance, saying, “It’s good to be on this f***ing stage, you have no idea. Let the madness begin.”

In addition to Black Sabbath’s first live performance in 20 years, Gun N’ Roses also performed at the event.

For the unversed, the final performance of the Dreamer singer took place on Saturday, July 5, at Villa Park in Aston, Birmingham.