BLACKPINK debuts first song in two years during comeback tour

BLACKPINK performs a new song 'Jump' during their 'Deadline' world tour, marking their comeback as a group
BLACKPINK is officially back together after two years!
Over the weekend (July 6 and 7), the K-Pop global superstars kicked off their DEADLINE World Tour at the Goyang Sports Complex. Marking their first time on stage together since 2022, the beloved girl group treated Blinks to a new song, Jump.
The high-energy anthem, which hasn’t officially been released yet, was performed twice during the opening show, sending the crowd into a frenzy.
Jump is BLACKPINK’s first group song since The Girls in 2023 and their Born Pink album in 2022 — and it’s likely just the beginning of what’s to come as they enter into a new era.
JISOO, JENNIE, ROSÉ and LISA also treated fans to live renditions of group favorites like Pink Venom, Lovesick Girls, and How You Like That, as well as solo sets featuring music from their individual projects, including Amortage, Alter Ego, Ruby, and rosie.
With 31 shows lined up across 16 cities, the DEADLINE tour marks the start of a new chapter for the K-pop legends.
Lewis Capaldi went on hiatus after 2023 Glastonbury gig
Kevin Hart proves that he is ‘one of a kind’
'Black Sabbath' vocalist bids farewell to his career
Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner fans speculated that the pair may have called it quits due to brief separation
Lewis Capaldi kicks off his first concert tour in Australia and New Zealand
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement rumours receive new update