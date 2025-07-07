BLACKPINK debuts first song in two years during comeback tour

BLACKPINK is back together after a two-year-hiatus for their solo careers

BLACKPINK is officially back together after two years!

Over the weekend (July 6 and 7), the K-Pop global superstars kicked off their DEADLINE World Tour at the Goyang Sports Complex. Marking their first time on stage together since 2022, the beloved girl group treated Blinks to a new song, Jump.

The high-energy anthem, which hasn’t officially been released yet, was performed twice during the opening show, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Jump is BLACKPINK’s first group song since The Girls in 2023 and their Born Pink album in 2022 — and it’s likely just the beginning of what’s to come as they enter into a new era.

JISOO, JENNIE, ROSÉ and LISA also treated fans to live renditions of group favorites like Pink Venom, Lovesick Girls, and How You Like That, as well as solo sets featuring music from their individual projects, including Amortage, Alter Ego, Ruby, and rosie.

With 31 shows lined up across 16 cities, the DEADLINE tour marks the start of a new chapter for the K-pop legends.