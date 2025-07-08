Denise Richards, husband Aaron Phypers split after six years of marriage

Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards split and divorce

Aaron Phypers has officially filed for divorce from Denise Richards after six years of marriage.

Court documents obtained by DailyMail.com confirm that Phypers submitted the paperwork in Los Angeles on Monday, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

The date of separation is listed as July 4.

Phypers is also requesting spousal support from the 54-year-old actress and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

The couple had been starring together in the family reality series Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, which also features Richards’ three daughters, Sami, 21, Lola, 19, and Eloise, 13.

While the show gave fans a glimpse into their home life, recent signs pointed to growing distance. The last time Denise posted a photo with Aaron on Instagram was in April, and they last appeared together on a red carpet in May.

Richards and Phypers tied the knot in Malibu in September 2018, just months after getting engaged in January that same year.

Their wedding was featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and attended by celebrities including Rebecca Romijn, Jerry O'Connell, Lisa Vanderpump, and Camille Grammer.

The couple began dating in 2017, but their relationship faced public scrutiny in 2020 when Denise was linked to Brandi Glanville, a fellow RHOBH castmate.

Glanville claimed they had an affair and that Phypers was aware and accepting of it. Denise, however, denied the allegations.

Despite challenges, the pair stayed together for several more years, continuing both their personal and professional partnership. Now, with divorce proceedings underway, it appears that chapter is coming to an end.