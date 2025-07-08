Jessie J Fights back tears as she shares cancer update

Jessie J shared a big relief with her fans after her latest health update. Doctors confirmed her cancer hasn’t spread, and she’s staying strong after going through a mastectomy.

The 37-year-old singer posted a heartfelt video on Instagram where her two-year-old son Sky can be heard saying, “Mummy is going to be OK,” leaving fans emotional and hopeful.

Jessie captioned the video: "And…I AM OK

"Results = I have NO cancer spread [tears emojis]

"Happy tears are real [tears emojis]

"Thank YOU for the prayers, the love, the well wishes, the joy and all the positive energy. [crying emoji] (sic)"

However, Jessie shared some background context to her son's video message, saying; "This video is from the night before my surgery . We called it baby boy. You are my biggest ray of light and with you in my life the darkness will never win. [clouds and sunshine emojis]

"Lots of healing to go and one more surgery to make these cousins look more like sisters. But for now it’s gratitude time and I am changing my name to The LopJess monster (sic)"