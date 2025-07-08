Matthew McConaughey pays heartwarming tribute to son Levi on 17th birthday

Matthew McConaughey wishes son Levi 17 birthday

Matthew McConaughey is celebrating a milestone moment in his family with a heartfelt message to his eldest son, Levi.

The Oscar-winning actor took to Instagram on Monday, July 7, to wish Levi a happy 17th birthday, sharing a touching tribute alongside a collection of family photos, some recent and some from years past.

"[Watching you] navigating your own way has been one of my greatest privileges," McConaughey wrote in the caption.

"On the porch of manhood. wiser than you were, not as wise as you will be, sure is fun being where your [sic] supposed to be. Happy 17th son."

The post featured several glimpses into their family life, including snapshots of Levi with his parents, Camila Alves McConaughey and Matthew himself, along with his younger siblings Vida, 15, and Livingston, 12.

McConaughey also included group shots of the whole family together, capturing moments of warmth and connection.

Levi, who has been gradually stepping into the spotlight, is following in his father’s footsteps with his own role in the upcoming coming-of-age film Way of the Warrior Kid.

McConaughey proudly shared behind-the-scenes moments from the project, including candid shots from the set and snaps of Levi during interviews, giving fans a rare peek into his son’s early steps into the world of acting.

The post concluded with a touching image of McConaughey and Levi wrapped in a heartfelt embrace, a visual symbol of their strong bond.

McConaughey and Alves welcomed Levi in 2008, two years after meeting by chance at a nightclub and four years before they tied the knot.

The couple has kept much of their family life private, but moments like this offer a meaningful look at the personal side of one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars.