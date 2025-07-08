Johnny Depp finally says goodbye to grudges after split from Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has chosen not to carry hate in his heart, even after everything that happened between him and Amber Heard.

The former couple broke up in 2016, but the real storm came later when Heard wrote about being abused.

Although the actress didn’t name the actor, the damage was done.

However, Depp took her to court for what she wrote, and their fight became public. Still, he says he’s not stuck in the past and doesn’t feel the need to stay angry.

Depp shared with The Telegraph newspaper: "This sounds like horses*** but one can simply hold hate [until it] inspires some species of malice in your skull.

"Makes you think of revenge. But hating someone is a great big responsibility to hang on to.

"The real truth of it, that I won’t allow, is that in order for me to hate, I have to care first. And I don’t care. What should I care about? That I got done wrong to [by others]? Plenty of people get done wrong."

While talking about the reason why he took the matter to court, Depp said he couldn’t just sit back and watch a lie ruin his chances in Hollywood. He made it clear he wasn’t going to let a false story decide his worth in the industry.

However, the Hollywood icon continued saying that he's learned a lot from the last few years.

He added: "Going through all that in real time amounted to seven or eight years,” he says. “It was a harsh, painful internal journey. Would I rather not have gone through something like that? Absolutely. But I learnt far more than I ever dreamed I could.”

Depp once said that being pushed out of Hollywood during his legal battles felt like being lost with no direction. But even after all that, he says he doesn’t feel bitter toward anyone.