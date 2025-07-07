Jennifer Lopez's 'Wreckage of You' reminds fans of Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez sparks speculation among fans after new song

Jennifer Lopez has taken the internet by storm with her new track Wreckage of You, which she debuted at an intimate listening party in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, July 2, the 55-year-old singer spilled details about her new song at the event, while being surrounded by 30 lucky fans.

According to PEOPLE, one fan, Edgardo Luis Rivera, told US Weekly, “Wreckage of You is a pop ballad that she told us she co-wrote and recorded two weeks ago. She said the idea came to her when she was lying in bed after a long day.

“She mentioned how last year was a very difficult time for her both personally and professionally. She had to cancel her tour and really focus on herself. Fast-forward to one year later, and she feels better and stronger than ever, so she wanted to write a song about coming out of a bad situation much stronger.”

This comes on the heels of the On The Floor hitmaker candidly sharing her emotional state following her split from ex-husband Ben Affleck.

In an exclusive interview with the magazine’s Nikki Glaser, Lopez said, “I was thinking about this time in my life, and I’m like, ‘That’s not what I thought it was going to turn out like. And then I thought, ‘No, this is exactly where I needed to be, to lead mw to where I want to go.’ That doesn’t mean it didn’t almost take me out for good. It almost did.”

The former couple, famously called “Bennifer” parted ways in January 2025 after two years of marriage.

For the unversed, the Dance Again artist also performed several other tracks during the LA event, including Up All Night, Regular, Free, Save Me Tonight, and Birthday.