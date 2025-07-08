Beatles legend Ringo Starr turns 85 with heartfelt tribute in Liverpool

Beatles' drummer takes internet by storm with 'Peace and Love' statue tribute

Ringo Starr’s fans surprised the music icon with a Peace and Love Sculpture in Liverpool on his 85th birthday.

To mark the special occasion, The Beatles Story Museum unveiled the statue and celebrated alongside the local community.

The sculpture is created using an original casting of Ringo’s right hand.

This tribute comes shortly after the Let It Be singer encouraged fans to celebrate his birthday by spreading “peace and love”.

In a TikTok video, he said, “On Monday it’s my birthday, what does that mean? It means at noon wherever you are all over the world anywhere, you go ‘peace and love’. This is my gift to you. Peace and love.”

Meanwhile, on Monday, July 7, fellow Beatle Paul McCartney shared a birthday wish for Starr on his Instagram.

He penned, “A very happy birthday to my dear friend, Ringo (or should I say, Sir Richard). I hope you have a wonderful day full of love. –Paul”

Every year, The Beatles drummer promotes his message of “peace and love” on his birthday and invites musicians around the world to join in the celebration.

For the unversed, a four-part Beatles series is slated for release in April 2028.