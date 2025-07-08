Whitney Purvis, ‘16 And Pregnant’ star arrested over Involuntary Manslaughter charges

Whitney Purvis, ‘16 And Pregnant’ star arrested

Whitney Purvis, known for her appearance on the first season of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant in 2009, has been arrested in Georgia on serious criminal charges.

Now 33, she is facing one count of involuntary manslaughter and two additional counts related to the distribution of controlled substances. She’s currently being held without bond at the Floyd County Jail in Rome, Georgia.

According to arrest documents, Purvis is accused of distributing a dangerous drug combination of Fentanyl and Xylazine, often referred to as “Tranq.”

The mix allegedly led to the overdose death of a man named John Mark Harris in February of this year.

The arrest comes during a deeply difficult personal period for Purvis. Just last month, she experienced the tragic loss of her teenage son, Weston Jr., who passed away from natural causes.

Weston Jr. was the child Purvis was pregnant with during her episode of 16 and Pregnant. At the time of his death, he was living with his father, Weston Gosa.

Following her son’s passing on June 2, Purvis shared a heartfelt post on Facebook, claiming her son hadn’t received proper medical attention despite suffering from multiple health conditions, including diabetes, Addison’s disease, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Gosa has publicly denied these claims.

Later in June, Purvis opened up again on social media, revealing she had also recently lost her grandmother—another emotional blow for the reality TV alum.

Her grandmother played a significant role in her life and was featured prominently during her 16 and Pregnant episode.

“Losing both of you within 6 months of each other feels like torture,” she wrote.

Following her arrest, Acting Special Agent in Charge Jae W. Chung of the DEA’s Atlanta Field Division confirmed the agency’s involvement in the investigation.

“Today, DEA Atlanta and local law enforcement arrested Whitney Purvis in Floyd County, GA on charges of involuntary manslaughter due to fentanyl poisoning. This investigation is ongoing,” Chung said in a statement shared with PEOPLE.