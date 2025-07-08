Kim Kardashian recalls heartfelt memories with late childhood friend

Kim Kardashian was left heartbroken after the death of her longtime friend, Lindsay May Palevsky.

Palevsky, who was part of Kardashian’s close-knit circle known as the Lifers, passed away in November after a battle with a rare cancer. The two had been friends since childhood.

Over the weekend, Kardashian felt the weight of the loss once again, as it marked what would have been Palevsky’s birthday. The date had often been a chance for the group to take trips and celebrate together.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Kim penned down: “It was just your birthday and I know you never liked to make a big deal of it, but Happy Heavenly Birthday, Lindz...

“Nothing really captures how quiet and empty our lifers chat feels without you in it. I know you’d probably roll your eyes at me posting anything — especially since you didn’t really even have social media — but I couldn’t go through this lake trip without feeling you everywhere, and I needed to share it.

“The lake was your happy place. It made you feel lighter, healthier … you were you.

“It’ll always be our favorite lifers tradition because it’s where we spend time with all of our kids being together and get real time with each other without any outside noise. We felt your absence this year in every sunset, every laugh, every quiet moment.

“I feel so grateful for all the memories we made. We miss you so f****** much, Lindz. Our world is not the same without you."

However, Kim promised to keep Lindsay’s memory alive every year during their yearly getaway.