Kartik Aaryan thinks Sara Ali Khan has a ‘heart of gold’

B-Town stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan undoubtedly are hogging the public’s attention presently with their sneaky moments spent together after the wrap of their film ‘Aaj Kal.’

Bollywood hunk Kartik Aaryan after wrapping up the Imtiaz Ali directorial alongside the starlet was full of praises for his costar as he listed all the pros of working along with the ‘Kedarnath’ actor.

During an interview with Times of India, the ‘Luka Chuppi’ actor revealed: “Sara is a star and a person with a heart of gold. I thoroughly enjoyed working with her."

"She has a certain positive energy that she brings to the screen and I would love to work with her again and again,” he added.

Earlier, the two had made headlines as well, when Sara set fire to the ramp on her first ever fashion show while Kartik sat with her little brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in the audience cheering for the starlet’s latest feat.