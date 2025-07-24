Jennifer Lopez celebrates first birthday after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez marks first birthday after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez marked her first birthday since finalising her divorce from Ben Affleck with a bold fashion choice.

Ringing in her 56th birthday during a tour stop in Turkey, the On The Floor hitmaker sizzled in a backless floor length gown.

J.Lo, who recently made waves in the headlines with her X-rated sex confession, donned a body fitted, sparkly silver dress, showing off her curves.

She gave fans a peek into her birthday celebration by sharing clips on Instagram Stories, where the I'm Real singer was seen dancing and singing along to her newly released track, Birthday, all while enjoying her three-tier birthday cake.

The videos captured her performing risqué dance moves while mouthing the lyrics to her new song.

"Name on top of the cake, it's my birthday/ I'ma make this famous a** shake, it's my birthday/ Throwin' all this money in they face, it's my birthday/ Everyday is my birthday," the singer and actress sang.

It's important to note that Lopez's 56th birthday comes after the finalisation of her divorce from Affleck. Their legal split was finalised on January 6, 2025, and officially took effect on February 21, 2025, following the mandatory six-month waiting period after Lopez's filing.

However, this wasn’t the only time the Shotgun Wedding actress celebrated her birthday without a partner.

On her 55th birthday, when she and Affleck were still married, Lopez kicked off the festivities early with a lavish Bridgerton-themed party.

People Magazine confirmed that Affleck, 51, was notably absent. The Oscar-winning actor was spotted in Los Angeles a day before the event, still wearing his wedding band amid growing rumours of a quiet split at that time.