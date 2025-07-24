Klay Thompson gushes over being in love with Megan Thee Stallion

Klay Thompson on golf date with Megan Thee Stallion

Klay Thompson is enjoying a new chapter of his life, and he’s not shy about who’s inspiring the glow.

The Dallas Mavericks shooting guard recently joined Megan Thee Stallion for a laid-back date on a nine-hole golf course, a moment the rapper shared with fans on Instagram and TikTok on July 23.

From carefully chosen outfits to sweet moments on the course, it’s clear their connection is growing stronger.

In the video, Megan shared that Thompson took the lead on styling her look for their outing.

After a trip to the apparel store, he brought home two options, a pink athletic skirt paired with a lavender collared t-shirt, and a black skirt with a simple white top.

Megan went with the white shirt and pink skirt, while Thompson kept it cool in black shorts, a baby blue polo, and a black hat reading "Protect your energy."

Before heading out, Megan mentioned she had a quick meeting, but soon the scene shifts to the couple riding in a golf cart, with Thompson at the wheel.

One lighthearted moment shows them relaxing near a lake, as Megan points out fish and Thompson quietly takes it all in.

Zooming in on her outfit later in the clip, Megan asks, “You picked it? You think it's cute?” Thompson doesn’t miss a beat, “Uh-huh. You even got the cute shoes on [and] the shirt. I did well. I'm really proud of myself.”

Their golf date is filled with playful energy.

At one point, Thompson jokingly compares himself to golf legend Tiger Woods after hitting a shot.

“Ever since I’ve been in love, my golf game’s reaped all the benefits,” he says with a smile. Megan, called his “good luck charm,” also gives the sport a try, with Thompson patiently guiding her through her swing.

The video wraps with the couple sharing a kiss, closing out the date with warmth and affection that’s clearly mutual.

Romance rumours first began swirling in early July when Megan posted a photo with Thompson in the background.

Just over a week later, the pair made their official red carpet debut at the Inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City on July 16.

While fans are still getting used to seeing them together, one thing’s for sure, Klay Thompson is embracing love, and he’s all smiles because of it.