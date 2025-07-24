Stevie Wonder mourns Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Death: 'Heart is hurting'

Stevie Wonder is deeply hurt to have lost American actor and singer Malcolm-Jamal Warner.
The Cosby Show star passed away on July 20 at the age of 54 in Costa Rica.
In a new interview the All I Do singer looked back on the time spent with the actor when he guest starred in a Cosby Show episode.
Aired in 1986, "A Touch of Wonder," featured Denise (Lisa Bonet) got into a car accident with Wonder, who played himself.
Warner and the rest of the cast joined Wonder for a performance of I Just Called to Say I Love You during the show.
"My heart is broken," the 75-year-old told TMZ. "My heart is broken because not only was he a talented man growing up and doing The Cosby Show, but even more important his commitment was telling the story, the truth."
"And for me, in a time where we have so many in high places telling low-down lies, we need the truth. So yeah, I miss him," the Superstition singer referred to the late Grammy winner.
Cause of Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s death:
Warner drowned while on vacation with his family. According to ABC news Costa Rican National Police said that his death was ruled to be a result of asphyxia— a condition arising when the body is deprived of oxygen, causing unconsciousness or death; suffocation.
