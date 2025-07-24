Taylor Swift awarded with historical tribute for Eras Tour

Taylor Swift receives major honour to keep Eras Tour legacy alive

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour was one from a history book page, and to commemorate the memory of the two-year long, record-breaking tour, Madame Tussauds has a special tribute.

The globally famous wax museum has revealed their 13 hyperrealistic wax figures of Swift in some of her memorable Eras Tour outfits.

The sculptures will be launched in 13 cities across four continents, including Amsterdam, Berlin, Blackpool, Budapest, Hollywood, Hong Kong, Las Vegas, London, Nashville, New York, Orlando and Sydney, with one kicking off the program in Shanghai.

The museum shared that it took more than 40 wax artists who exclusively worked on the project for 14 months to create the pop superstar’s figurines.

The wax figures are designed to "make guests feel as if they’ve stepped on stage" at the Eras Tour with the Grammy winner.

This collection marks a first for the wax museum as well as this is their largest launch to date. They surpassed their own record of creating eight different figurines of Lady Gaga in 2011.

While the talented team focused on each detail in Swift’s iconic outfits, they also collaborated with designers like Roberto Cavalli, Vivienne Westwood, Versace, Christian Louboutin, Alberta Ferretti and Etro to perfectly imitate the dresses.

“Taylor Swift is a generational icon and a cultural powerhouse. Madame Tussauds has a centuries-old legacy of holding a mirror up to the world of fame, immortalizing the profiles that are making an imprint on the day’s culture," shared Laura Sheard, the Global Brand Director at the company.

She added, "Taylor Swift’s influence spans music, fashion, film, activism and even the economy.”