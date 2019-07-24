WATCH: Kartik Aaryan turns protective bodyguard for Sara Ali Khan in Lucknow

Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have been making headlines over their supposed link-up as they often get snapped together.



The duo is at it again as they were recently spotted in a circulating video where Kartik can be seen shielding Sara from the hefty crowd they were surrounded by in Lucknow.

While the security struggled to keep the two actors safe, the 28-year-old ‘Luke Chuppi’ actor was all smiles as he put an arm around the 23-year-old starlet as a protective gesture.

The pair have earlier grabbed the public’s attention as well as they are often found hanging out together and picking each other up from airports.



On the work front, the stars just wrapped up their shoot of Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Aaj Kal’ which is slated to release on February 14, 2020.