Kelly Ripa gives a sneak peek into her first biggest purchase

Kelly Ripa recently disclosed her unexpectedly large yet expensive first buy.



On the April 24 edition of Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast, the co-host of Live With Kelly and Mark revealed what her very first indulgent purchase was at the beginning of her career.

The 53-year-old podcast and TV host gave producers Jan Schillay and Albert Bianchini an explanation of why she gave her mother Esther an unusual and strange gift.

Instead of giving her mother, who is now 82, a more conventional gift like jewellery or clothing, Ripa disclosed that she used her early earnings to purchase a white upright piano.

Next, Bianchini enquired as to whether Ripa's mother was a pianist.

According to Ripa, her grandmother "always had a piano" and played the instrument herself; her mother, however, does not play the piano. Though it's not my mom's fault, Ripa remarked that she and her sister Linda 'took piano lessons for 180 years and still don't play the piano'.

According to Ripa, her mother redecorated after her grandmother passed away, and "certain things just left the house." She continued by describing how, as part of the "modernising" and "redecorating," her grandmother's piano was taken out.

The host of the morning talk programme continued, speculating that "it was valuable," to which Bianchini responded, "I'm sure it was valuable."

Ripa went on to say that "nothing ever stood [in its place] again" as a result of the vanished piano.

“So with my first purchase, I got a white lacquer standup piano,” noting that she believes she bought a Kimball brand piano.

“Those are hard to find, white pianos,” added Bianchini. “That's great. It's amazing.”

“Well, in South Jersey, it's not,” joked Ripa.