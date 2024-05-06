Rebel Wilson confesses she used Ozempic for 'weight management' not weight loss

Rebel Wilson on using Ozempic for weight management

Rebel Wilson has recently opened up about using Ozempic to maintan her shape and not for weight loss.

During an appearance on The Diary Of A CEO podcast with Steven Bartlett, the Pitch Perfect star talked about losing 36 kilos during her "year of health" in 2020.

Sharing her thoughts on Ozempic, Rebel said, "I wish I had known about it in 2020. If I had known about it, I would have tried it, one hundred percent."

The Senior Year actress revealed she "experimented with weight loss drug briefly" to maintain her weight loss after welcoming her baby daughter via surrogate in November 2022.

'(It was) more for when I had lost like, 35 kilos, I was like, I can't continue working out and having this level of focus. And I was very worried that the weight would come back on," explained the 44-year-old.

Nevertheless, Rebel mentioned she's "no longer taking the semaglutide injectable".

However, the Pain & Gain actress explained, "Now I have gained back 10 kilos, I guess because of having a baby and I just can't work out to the level that I used to."

"And so I tried it for a few months for weight management, I guess you could call it," she continued.

Rebel pointed out, "I had an unlimited ability to eat sweets and chocolates and ice cream and stuff and that drug helped for me to feel full whereas, I would not feel like that before. I could eat a tonne."

"I actually liked it. I think for people like me those drugs can be really affective, but obviously I'm not on it right now. But maybe if I was prescribed by a doctor I would go back on it," she added.