Ben Affleck ditches last connection with Jennifer Lopez amid split rumours

Ben Affleck fuelled the rumours of his divorce from Jennifer Lopez by ditching his wedding band during his latest appearance.

As per the photos obtained by TMZ, the Air director was seen pulling up to his child’s recital and was spotted without his wedding ring while driving.

Affleck's latest step left fans worried and they speculated that the actor gave a major hint of his separation from Lopez.

Initially, In Touch Weekly claimed that the couple is "heading for a divorce" and "...Ben Affleck is not to blame!"

The source shared that Affleck is "focusing on his work and his kids now."

An insider said, "Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted."



It is pertinent to mention that Lopez and Affleck got engaged in the early 2000s before calling it quits a few years later.

The couple ended up rekindling their romance in 2021 and secretly got married the following year.