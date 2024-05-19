BLACKPINK's Jennie honors fandom BLINKS with massive donation

BLACKPINK sensation Jennie donates millions of wons in the name of her fans

Jennie Kim, mononymously known as Jennie from BLACKPINK, proved her love and sincerity towards fans.

Allkpop reported on Saturday, May 18, that the How You Like That vocalist made a massive donation on behalf of the band’s fandom, BLINK.

The 28-year-old South Korean singer and rapper reportedly donated 100 million won—approximately USD 74,000—to Habitat for Humanity Korea, an international housing welfare organisation.

The donation to the non-profit organisation is made specifically to ensure that Korean teenagers who have recently moved back to Korea do not face any accommodation issues while attending school.

According to the reports, the donation will fund the construction of Rodemnamu International Alternative School for the young pupils.

The school will provide the students with a place to live and a smooth educational experience.

The non-profit housing organisation also expressed gratitude for the considerable donation to the "Korean Youth Support Project."

"The donation that Jennie sent in the name of BLACKPINK’s fan club, BLINK, will be used to build Rodemnamu International Alternative School, where Korean youth develop their dreams," they said.

"We would like to express our sincere and deep gratitude to Jennie and BLINK for their precious sharing," they added.