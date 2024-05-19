Jake Gyllenhaal opens ‘SNL’ Season 49 Finale with Boyz II Men

Jake Gyllenhaal sings End of the Road on Saturday Night Live Season 49 Finale

Jake Gyllenhaal decided to let out his vocals in the opening monologue of Saturday Night Live Season 49 Finale.

The stars treated the audience with a version of Boyz II Men’s End of the Road.

Gyllenhaal changed the lyrics during the ballad, claiming himself as the very last choice to host for the finale.

“They asked Pedro Pascal, but he wasn’t around. Zendaya said no because she’d be out of town. Even asked [Ryan] Gosling to come back again, just hosted three shows ago,” he sang.

Cast members Kenan Thompson, Ego Nowdim, Punkie Johnson, and Devon Walker featured in the sing-along monologue, dressed up in the R&B boy group’s signature sweater and baseball cap.

Gyllenhaal joked that he would have preferred to host the 50th season finale rather than the 49th. Additionally, he mentioned how MMA fighter Conor McGregor unintentionally hit him while filming "Roadhouse," a recent Prime Video release.

The upcoming appearance will be Gyllenhaal’s third on Saturday Night Live. The actor’s first appearance on the comedy sketch show was in 2007 and more recently took the stage in 2022.