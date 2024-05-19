Kristin Chenoweth reveals being ‘abused’ after watching Sean 'Diddy' Combs video

Kristin Chenoweth shares abuse story

Kristin Chenoweth revealed being “severely abused” in the past after watching and reacting to the security camera video that shows Sean "Diddy" Combs physically assaulting his then-girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie Ventura.



Chenoweth wrote in a social media post that at first prompted criticism from followers, "I've just seen the Sean 'Puffy' Combs [video]. There is no excuse no matter what his defense is. Heartbreaking I used to love him."

"Honestly I have my reasons for the Sean Combs video bothering me so much," she continued. "The main thing I need to do is pray for him. For real."

Fans didn’t put up with Chenoweth seemingly lookin out sympathy for Diddy, and called her out, in response, the actress shared her own story of abuse.

"Never wanted to come out with it, but here we go. Several years ago I was severely abused," she posted. "It took me therapy and prayer to understand I deserved better. I was deeply injured physically and spiritually. The only thing I knew to do when i got out was pray. Pray for myself."

"It was the lowest I’ve been in my life," she shared in a following post, later adding, "I must admit I haven’t forgiven yet. It's beyond me. God is helping me through that part."