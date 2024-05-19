Prince William's role at Duke of Westminster's glitzy wedding revealed

Prince William is set to attend the upcoming wedding ceremony of longtime friend the Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, and Olivia Henson solo next month.

According to royal author Roya Nikkhah for the Times, the Prince of Wales will be an usher at the society wedding, slated to take place at Chester Cathedral on June 7.

He is not expected to be accompanied by wife Kate Middleton, who is currently undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Moreover, King Charles and Queen Camilla will also sit out the nuptials as they travel to France a day prior for 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Grosvenor is also understood to have sent ‘save the date’ card to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who reportedly declined the invite in a bid to avoid awkward run-in with the estranged royal family.

Hence, William will cut a rather lonely figure at the ceremony of 400 guests as none of the immediate royal members are due to attend.

It’s unclear whether non-working royals, such as Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice or the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have been invited.