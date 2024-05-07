Prince Harry issued stern warning as he returns to UK

Prince Harry, who's heading to the UK to celebrate ten years of his Invictus Games, has been issued new warning by a royal expert and renowned historian.

"If anything will make Harry behave as he used to behave before his marriage it will be the shock of potentially losing someone he once described as 'the sister he always wanted'", Tom Quinn has warned the Duke of Sussex ahead of his much-awaited trip to the country of his birth.

"William hates the idea of meeting Harry again. For Kate it’s different. She finds the idea of meeting Harry far less awkward just so long as Meghan isn’t around," Tom told the Mirror.

The expert went on: "William and Kate have always attributed the change in Harry – from a charming boy to an angry young man – to Meghan’s influence."

Quinn fears Harry's one silly mistake can burn all good between him and the royal family, explaining: "Kate supports her husband, but still sees Harry as a troubled little boy who just needs attention and unconditional love."

King Charles III's younger son will land in the UK for the first time since losing a High Court appeal concerning his security arrangements. Harry will stay in a hotel during his brief visit, which will include giving a reading at St. Paul on May 8.