Meghan Markle makes 'delightful' decision for Prince Harry's London show

Meghan Markle's major decision to avoid accompanying her husband Prince Harry to the UK has saved the Duke's event from becoming "a dog and pony show," a royal commentator has claimed.

Reacting to The Duchess of Sussex's decision to miss the Invictus Games service, Lady C told GB News host Nana Akua she is "delighted" that Meghan had the "good sense to not show up".

The commentator went on explaining if Meghan were to have gone with Harry, it would have become "a dog and pony show, where it's all about her and Harry".

Lady C also defended those involved in the Games, claiming: "I'm glad that she's not going, so at least the focus will be on the Invictus Games and the cause, which of course, is the worthwhile cause of the injured veterans."



Sharing her thoughts on the Nigeria visit, Lady C warned that the couple are facing "dangerous territory" and a "quasi-pseudo state royal visit".

She also asked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to "stay out" of royal visits in future, saying: "Meghan and Harry were given a year to decide they are out - they chose to be out and they should remain out."