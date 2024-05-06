Jennifer Lopez offers a sneak peek of her 'exciting' 2024 Met Gala look

Jennifer Lopez dishes out details about this year's Met Gala look

Jennifer Lopez has recently given a peek into her 2024 Met Gala dress, which is nowhere close to comfort.



Speaking on Good Morning America on Monday, the singer and actress revealed she would be going to co-chair the 2024 Met Gala, themed The Garden of Time.

Dishing out details about her look, Lopez said, "You’ll have to tune in to see."

"But it’s exciting, it’s exciting. It’s a fun night for fashion," remarked the 54-year-old.

When the GMA host questioned whether she would be able to walk in her look, to which the Hustlers star replied, "Barely, ever. The Met Gala looks are not about comfort."

While talking about hosting the event alongside Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Lopez told GMA, "I was really honored to be asked to host it alongside Zendaya and Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth."

"Anna was gracious enough to ask me. We’re going to have a good time," she stated.

Reflecting on the event, This is Me Now... star mentioned, "It’s always a nice time there. It’s such an interesting mix of artists and business people."

" It’s not just music or film, it’s everybody — fashion, film, music, business — and you get to have some really interesting interactions," she added.

Meanwhile, Lopez disclosed she was still deciding on her look for this year's event in a Vogue's Instagram.

"I’m also one of those people who chooses at the last minute," she noted.

Lopez further said, "Like, I like choices, and then I go, ‘Okay, this is how I feel today.' And then we try to kinda create some type of amazing look — ‘cause that is the night for looks!"