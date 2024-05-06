Royal family honours Prince Harry with tribute to King Charles in new post

Prince Harry appears in new video shared by the royal family

Buckingham Palace has marked one year anniversary of King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation with a tribute video that also featured Prince Harry as a surprising honour for the Duke.

Prince Harry made as very fleeting appearance in the new video shared by the royal family on X (formerly twitter) and Instagram Story on Monday with a heart-capturing new poem by Poet Laureate Simon Armitage.

The three-minute highlights reel- which also shows the Duke of Sussex - includes footage from the Westminster Abbey service and the royals greeting fans who had lined the Mall in London.

Around 2,000 guests watched the iconic crowning ceremany, including foreign royals, dignitaries and members of the public.

The video opens with a view from a train carriage speeding through the English countryside as the Poet Laureate reads the opening lines.

Prince Harry's appearance in royal family's video comes a day before his visit to the UK to attend his Invictus Games event, The Duke is also expected to meet his father King Charles during the trip.