Harry Styles ready to move in with girlfriend Taylor Russell: Report

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell believe that their relationship ‘is the real deal’

Harry Styles is ready to take the next step with girlfriend Taylor Russell.

A year after the couple’s romance first came to light, OK! Magazine reported that the former One Direction member, 30, and the Canadian actress, 29, are planning to move in together.

“They’re very private about their relationship,” the publication’s source acknowledged, recalling how “it was months before they were even spotted holding hands.”

However, the lovebirds are now ready to shack it up.

The source spilled that Styles and Russell are “telling friends [their relationship] is the real deal and they want to live together.”

As for where they would find a residence together, the source revealed that “their home base would be in London.”

The source further noted, “She makes him happy, so why not live together?”

Last month, the same publication reported that the couple have been unofficially living together, anyways.

An insider insider told the outlet, “They’re been spending all their free time together, and Taylor’s gotten used to hanging out at Harry’s home [in London] more than hers, just because of its location and privacy factor.”