Eva Longoria reveals rare approach to choosing projects

'I want to work with people I love' says Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria revealed a meticulous yet straightforward approach to choose her ventures.

In an interview with People Magazine on Saturday, May 18, at the Cannes Film Festival in France, the Desperate Housewives alum revealed that she only works with people she knows.

"I want to work with people I love," she says, naming Kerry Washington and Gabrielle Union, with whom she has upcoming projects in the pipeline.

"Life's too short to work with a-------, and I'd much rather be surrounded by people I love and creatives that I respect," Longoria, 49, explained her perspective.

She described the process as "reverse engineering," in which, unlike the traditional way, she decides what and with whom to work next.

The star of the upcoming drama Land of Women added that she embarks on ventures because of "the people and their vision and what they bring to it more than the actual project."

In addition, the Searching for Mexico host shared that she wants to work with Édgar Ramírez "so bad," alongside naming other directors and producers.

Additionally, Longoria has been juggling with a slew of projects lately. The Flamin’ Hot director recently announced the issue of a Mexican cookbook.

She will host CNN’s upcoming series Searching for Spain and will appear in the upcoming episode of Only Murders in the Building, which stars Selena Gomez.