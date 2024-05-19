Taylor Swift wows fans with surprise rendition of '1989' songs

Taylor Swift, who is known to keep her fans on their toes, pulled a special surprise for the attendees at her latest Eras Tour show with a rendition of her 1989 album, as it never goes out of Style.



During her 89th Eras Tour stop in Stockholm, Sweden's Friends Arena, on Saturday, May 18, the Lover singer, 34, treated a sold-out audience to an unexpected mashup of three 1989 (Taylor's Version) tracks.

On X (formerly Twitter), fans posted videos of Swift wearing an orange dress and playing the medley of songs on the piano: Welcome to New York, Clean, and the vault tune Say Don't Go.

The singer received acclaim from several admirers for her song selections. One fan said on X that the medley "is nothing less than a love letter to her fans."

The fan added, “She is asking US to never go. The lights may be bright, but they'll never blind her. With us, she can be finally clean.”

After being spotted enjoying a romantic holiday in Lake Como, Italy, with boyfriend Travis Kelce over a lull between Eras Tour dates, Swift made her stage comeback in Sweden. The pair were seen kissing, cuddling, and enjoying late-night walks while touring the city on a boat.

“On the first night, they went for a long walk around the lake late at night [between 11 and midnight],” a source told People Magazine about Swift and Kelce, 34. “It was very romantic. At times they would walk hand in hand. They would also exchange a kiss every so often.”

This weekend, Swift will conclude her third and final Eras Tour show in Stockholm on May 19 before heading to perform in Lisbon, Portugal, next weekend.