Kevin Costner ‘honoured’ to have worked with late Dabney Coleman

Kevin Costner remembers Dabney Coleman in tribute

Kevin Costner reminisced over an emotional scene in Yellowstone in which the late Dabney Coleman plays the role of his character’s father, dedicating it as an heart-warming tribute.



Coleman, mostly famous for his roles in 9 to 5, Tootsie, Boardwalk Empire and more, passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday afternoon.

His daughter, Quincy Coleman, confirmed the news to Entertainment Tonight.

Costner took to his Instagram story Friday, and shared a tribute to his former co-star, who portrayed John Dutton Jr., the father of Costner's John Dutton III.

The actor posted screenshots of "one of the most heart wrenching scenes I've been a part of," sharing the snip from Yellowstone’s season 2 episode in which his character raclls his father's final days.

"What an honor to have gotten to work with Dabney Coleman," Costner continued. "May he rest in peace."

The emotional season 2 finale, titled "Sins of the Father", turned out to be Coleman's final on-screen role, which led Costner's character to accept Rip (Cole Hauser) as a son and settle down with his own emotions about his father's death.