Will Smith shares hilarious throwback pics to celebrate twin siblings’ birthday

Will Smith posted a photograph of the sibling trio from back when they were toddlers



Will Smith has the sweetest dynamic with his younger twin siblings, Harry and Ellen.

In celebration of the twins’ 53rd birthday, the Hollywood star, 55, posted a series of family photos to his Instagram, including a memorable one from their childhood.

One photo showed the Fresh Prince of Bel Air alum playing monopoly with Harry while sporting a “Bel-Air” t-shirt.

Another picture showed Will and Ellen flashing big smiles for the camera as they embraced.

Yet another photograph showed the three siblings sitting together around a table as they dined.

However, the cream of the crop was the final photo – a throwback photo of the siblings when they were just toddlers.

In the photograph, Will appears to be upset, his arms folded and his expression visibly pouty. Meanwhile, on either side of him, Harry and Ellen beamed at the camera.

“Happy Bday to my baby sis and brother, El and Har [red heart emoji] Love U,” the I Am Legend star captioned the birthday post.



The twins also wished each other on their respective Instagram accounts.