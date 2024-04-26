Emma Stone shares her real name, 'would like to be' called by it

Emma Stone is getting particular about her name - a lot.



In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the two-time Oscar winner disclosed that, wherever feasible, she likes to be addressed by her given name, Emily, with her co-star Nathan Fielder in The Curse.

In reality, the 35-year-old said, "No," in response to the outlet's question on whether she would correct a fan who referred to her by her true name rather than Emma. "That would be so nice. I would like to be Emily."

"People that I work with" refer to her as Emily "when I get to know them," Stone said. She also mentioned that Emily Stone "was taken" by an actress who was a SAG-AFTRA member before her, which is why she chose to go by "Emma Stone" as her stage name.

"Then I freaked out a couple of years ago," she told the outlet. "For some reason, I was like, 'I can’t do it anymore. Just call me Emily.' Nathan calls me Em, which is easier."

In November 2018, Stone said that, coincidentally, she had wanted to be called Emma since she was a small girl and her favourite Spice Girl was Baby Spice, also known as Emma Bunton.

“Growing up, I was super blonde, and my real name is Emily, but I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice and guess what? Now I am,” the Poor Things star said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Stone continued, “It wasn’t necessarily because of her but yes, in second grade, did I go up to the teacher on the first day and ask her to call me Emma? Yes I did."

"And was it because of Emma Lee Bunton from the Spice Girls? Yes it was," she added.