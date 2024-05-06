Meghan Markle gears up for 2024 Met Gala?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fans believe could grace 2024 Met Gala

Prince Harry and Megan Markle are in news again as A-listers have landed in New York City from far and wide to grace the 2024 Met Gala.

Each year, the star-studded event is held on the first Monday in May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year's theme is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," and the dress code is "The Garden of Time."

This year event will be chaired by Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and others. There is a lot of speculation around a potential surprise appearance from Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce. But some of the biggest talk surrounds the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with hopes that royalty may grace the Met Gala.



Harry and Meghan's fans and some social media sleuths are predicting Meghan could grace the event, but it seems unlikely as only two members of the British royal family having ever attended in its history.

Prince William and Harry's late mother Princess Diana was the first Mountbatten-Windsor to attend the Met Gala at the1996 Costume Institute Benefit in a navy lace-trimmed silk slip dress from John Galliano's debut couture collection for Dior.



In 2018, prince Andrew nd Sarah Ferguson's daughter Princess Beatrice became the second member of the British royal family to attend the fashion show, making a surprise appearance in in an Alberta Ferretti gown.



However, Harry and Meghan's fans are still optimistic that the third royal Met Gala appearance will take place this year, expecting Harry and Meghan at the event.