President’s Next L.A. Fundraiser: Jimmy Kimmel to moderate conversation

Jimmy Kimmel to host President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama at a L.A. fundraiser

Jimmy Kimmel is all set to moderate a conversation with President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama at a L.A. fundraiser for the 2024 re-election campaign next month, which is going to be a Hollywood based.



According to Deadline, the event slated for June 15 in downtown Los Angeles, will also have George Clooney and Julia Roberts featuring as other people from Hollywood.

After Stephen Colbert moderated a fundraiser for the Biden campaign that had a conversation with the president, Obama and former President Bill Clinton in March, Kimmel is the latest late-night host to participate in a Biden event.



The March event, which took place in New York, raised $26 million, according to the campaign.

Lindi Li / Twitter

The price of a ticket for this event ranges from $250 to $500,000 for a "event chair" listing. The latter includes photo queue access, a reception and an after-party in addition to four orchestra seats in the front row.

The Biden Victory Fund, a joint committee of the Democratic National Committee, the state parties, and the Biden campaign, receives the proceeds.

Lindi Li, an American political commentator, campaign advisor, and former political candidate, announced the event on X, writing, “Friends, please join me at this amazing event with President Biden, President Obama, Jimmy Kimmel, Julia Roberts and George Clooney in Los Angeles. Please include my name at checkout so the campaign knows you’re my guest.”

“Hope to see you in LA on 6/15!” she added.