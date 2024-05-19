Expats Lulu Wang and Barry Jenkins find creative synergy in relationship

Lulu Wang and Barry Jenkins share commitment to excellence in artistic vision.

Lulu Wang creator of Expats, disclosed her reliance on boyfriend Barry Jenkins, the director of Moonlight, for creative advice.

Wang highlighted in an conversation with PEOPLE their collaborative dynamic, explaining that while they exchange ideas and feedback, they don't always adhere to each other's suggestions.

He emphasized the benefit of having a partner who comprehends the intricacies of the industry and can engage in discussions about the creative process.

She underscored their mutual understanding of the various stages of each other's work.

Despite their close collaboration, Wang emphasized the importance of maintaining fresh perspectives in their day-to-day work.

She noted their commitment to exhaust all resources before seeking advice from each other, aiming to preserve objectivity and novelty in their creative endeavors.

Renowned for her impactful contributions to cinema through films like The Farewell (2019) and Touch (2015), spoke to PEOPLE about her collaborative process with boyfriend Barry Jenkins.

The filmmaker revealed their shared approach of reserving their work until they feel they have exhausted all resources before seeking each other's input.

"We're not showing every version of the script, we're not showing every cut of the film," Wang explained.

"It's so we pick the right moment where we really feel like, Okay, I've done everything. I've used everybody, and now I'm really stuck or I feel like I don't know what else to do."

Wang emphasized the importance of protecting their creative resources while also respecting each other's perspectives and opinions.

"It's like we always want each other to see the best version of the thing," she remarked, illustrating their mutual desire for excellence in their work.

With their collaborative approach, he and Jenkins maintain a standard, ensuring that their projects reach their full potential before sharing them with each other for feedback.