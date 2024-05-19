Emotional Katy Perry ‘will be crying’ at ‘American Idol’ Season 22 Finale

Katy Perry to exit American Idol after Season 22 Finale

American Idol Season 22 Finale on Sunday night, will be the last time for Katy Perry to be the judge on the reality series, and the goodbye doesn’t seem to be easy for the singer.



“I think I will be crying at anything,” Perry said in an interview published by KABC. ‘It’s been a beautiful journey and I love watching these kids grow and becoming this big beautiful patchwork quilt.”

Perry is set to leave her seat of seven-years as a judge on the ABC reality competition, which is also making it hard for her co-judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

“To see her leave is going to be frightening and sad, but at the same time … hang on to your seat! She has a roar, about herself, no pun intended,” Richie said.

Bryan added, “It’ll be emotional. Katy, Lionel, and I have developed a close friendship. It will be an emotional night.”

Ryan Seacrest, the host added that “there will be a moment” when Perry will don the stage, and “it will be especially significant being her last performance.”

Perry American Idol in 2018, alongside Bryan, and Richie, after ABC brought back the singing reality competition after fifteen seasons on Fox.

The judge’s panel has been the same ever since season 16, up until Perry’s departure. There hasn't been any announcement by the network about who will take Perry’s place when the show returns for Season 23.