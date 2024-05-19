Simmone Jade Mackinnon once engaged to Jason Momoa, retreats to caravan life

Simmone Jade Mackinnon shares emotional journey.

Simmone Jade Mackinnon has opened up about her struggles after experiencing fame in the early 2000s.

Rising to prominence with her role in the American series Baywatch: Hawaii from 1999 to 2001, Mackinnon returned to Australia to star as Stevie Hall in the beloved drama McLeod's Daughters from 2003 to 2009.

Despite her successful television career, Mackinnon faced financial difficulties after the show ended, leading to panic attacks and hair loss.

Currently, she finds herself living in a caravan with her 13-year-old son after stepping back from the entertainment industry and facing financial challenges.

She shared her struggles on Nine's reality show The Summit, where she competes for a chance to win a $1 million cash prize that could potentially change her life.

Mackinnon has revealed that the past three years have been exceptionally challenging for her, leading to severe anxiety and hair loss.

The former star disclosed that consecutive panic attacks over a week resulted in significant hair loss, prompting her to shave her head.

She described losing her hair as a major psychological blow and admitted to withdrawing from society, hiding away from everything and everyone for years.

Mackinnon's romantic journey included an engagement to Jason Momoa, though their relationship concluded after six years.

Momoa shifted his affections to actress Lisa Bonet, leading to their separation.

