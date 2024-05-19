Selena Gomez, Salma Hayek, and Eva Longoria dazzle on red carpet at 'Emilia Pérez'

Selena Gomez's red carpet glamour sets hearts aglow.

Selena Gomez, Eva Longoria, and Salma Hayek graced the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of Emilia Perez on Saturday.

Selena radiated sophistication in a chic black gown accentuated by an exquisite white neckline draping gracefully over her shoulders.

She adorned her ensemble with a dazzling diamond necklace and matching earrings.

Meanwhile, Salma Hayek made a striking appearance in a strapless, sparkly black gown.

Showcasing her figure, she exuded confidence and elegance in the tube gown.

Accessorizing her outfit with a sleek black clutch adorned with a gold trim, Hayek elevated her look with towering gold platform heels.

The Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria graced the red carpet in a stunning blue gown, exuding ethereal beauty.

Her dress featured a daringly high slit up her right leg and two cut panels around her waist.