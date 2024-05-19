 
close
Sunday May 19, 2024
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Valerie Bertinelli needs mental health break from social media, ‘I’m overwhelmed’

Valerie Bertinelli announces break from the internet in an social media post amid activity

By Web Desk
May 19, 2024
Valerie Bertinelli taking a break from social media
Valerie Bertinelli taking a break from social media 

Valerie Bertinelli is going on a social media break.

Bertinelli announced a mental health break from social media after a successful book promo tour for Indulge: Delicious and Decadent Dishes to Enjoy and Share.

“The last six or so weeks have been…a LOT,” Bertinelli said in an Instagram post. “And while I am incredibly grateful for all your support for my book and everyone I’ve had the good fortune to meet, this here introvert in extrovert’s clothing is in need of a mental health break.”

She continued, “I know, I know, this isn’t an airport, I don’t need to announce my departure. I just know how some of you worry about me if I don’t post often enough.”

Bertinelli urged fans to believe that she was good and that “taking a little social media cleanse/detox and a mental health break is a good thing.”

“I’m grateful I’m at a place in my life where I’m aware enough to know when I’m overwhelmed and mentally/emotionally exhausted,” she added. “Y’all take care of yourselves. I’ll be back before you know it.”