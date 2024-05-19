Valerie Bertinelli needs mental health break from social media, ‘I’m overwhelmed’

Valerie Bertinelli taking a break from social media

Valerie Bertinelli is going on a social media break.



Bertinelli announced a mental health break from social media after a successful book promo tour for Indulge: Delicious and Decadent Dishes to Enjoy and Share.

“The last six or so weeks have been…a LOT,” Bertinelli said in an Instagram post. “And while I am incredibly grateful for all your support for my book and everyone I’ve had the good fortune to meet, this here introvert in extrovert’s clothing is in need of a mental health break.”

She continued, “I know, I know, this isn’t an airport, I don’t need to announce my departure. I just know how some of you worry about me if I don’t post often enough.”

Bertinelli urged fans to believe that she was good and that “taking a little social media cleanse/detox and a mental health break is a good thing.”

“I’m grateful I’m at a place in my life where I’m aware enough to know when I’m overwhelmed and mentally/emotionally exhausted,” she added. “Y’all take care of yourselves. I’ll be back before you know it.”



