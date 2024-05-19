RHONJ’s Jackie Goldschneider criticised for Teresa Giudice birthday tribute

Jackie Goldschneider criticised for wish Teresa Giudice happy birthday

Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice, the Real Housewives of New Jersey stars' new friendship has been disapproved by fans.



Giudice was wished by Goldschneider, 47, her fellow Bravolebrity, a happy birthday on Instagram, Saturday, but fans were quick to pour hate and said that they sensed “desperation” behind the tribute.

In the first picture from the carousel, Giudice hugged the attorney while donning a gray Chanel cardigan.

A picture of the women with Jennifer Aydin and Jennifer Fessler on a night out appeared on the second slide, and a picture of Giudice and Goldschneider posing together was on the third.

“Happy birthday @teresagiudice! Anything I say will be disected [sic] or loved or cheered or hated, so I’ll just say happy birthday, I can’t wait to celebrate and looking forward to many more good times ahead. Wishing you the best birthday,” she captioned the post.

Fans rushed to the comment sections to express what they thought of the tribute, which wasn’t necessarily positive.

“Didn’t she call you a stalker… and spread rumors your husband cheated on you?,” said one fan.

“The smell of desperation,” added another. “It won’t be long until Teresa turns on you again,” wrote a third user.