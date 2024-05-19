Radio show ‘One Man’s Family’ star Barbra Fuller dead 102

Barbra Fuller, known for her role as Claudia on the long-running radio soap opera One Man’s Family, died at 102.

The actress, who also appeared in films for Republic Pictures and such TV shows as Adventures of Superman, lived in the Los Angeles area, died Wednesday, her godson J.P. Sloane announced, via The Hollywood Reporter.

Fuller’s most notable role was in the NBC radio drama which completed its 27-year run in 1959. Created by Carlton E. Morse, Fuller played one of the Barbour family’s five kids from 1945. While she was missing for a few years but she was called back on the show again.

The seasoned actress also did films such as Flame of Youth and Alias the Champ (featuring the wrestler Gorgeous George), both released in 1949, and The Savage Horde, Lonely Heart Bandits, Tarnished (also starring Jimmy Lydon), Women From Headquarters and Harbor of Missing Men, all those hitting theatres in 1950.

In the Adventures of Superman, she played the role of a woman working for “Public Enemy No. 1,” a mysterious criminal waging war against the good citizens of Metropolis.