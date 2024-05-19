Chrissy Teigen and John Legend brush off controversy amidst photo booth backlash

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's alleged photo booth sparks social media backlash.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend brushed off recent controversy surrounding their alleged actions at a photo booth, as they radiated joy at the JBL Fest event in New York on Friday.

The couple found themselves at the center of social media backlash after a viral TikTok video accused them of displacing a group of girls to use a photo booth for themselves.

The online criticism labeled them as "entitled," questioning their need for more photos given their already extensive collection.

Despite the online uproar, the duo seemed unfazed as they graced the JBL PartyBox series launch at the PHD Rooftop Lounge in Manhattan.

Chrissy made a striking entrance at the JBL Fest event, gracing the red carpet in a chic white blazer-dress that accentuated her toned legs.

Embracing a nod to 1980s fashion, her ensemble featured a prominent black bow adorned with elegant sashes trailing down to the floor.

Meanwhile, John Legend opted for a more relaxed attire, sporting faded jeans paired with a striped sweater and a dark blue jacket.

The couple's public appearance followed intense scrutiny on social media stemming from a now-deleted TikTok video alleging their involvement in a photo booth incident.

The encounter reportedly took place at Thursday night's launch party for the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, an event celebrating the publication's 60th anniversary.

Teigen, one of the cover stars for the latest edition, found herself embroiled in controversy after the video surfaced, showing her and Legend entering a photo booth while a group of girls seemingly waited their turn.

In the accompanying text overlaying the footage, obtained by TMZ, the poster claimed, "John Legend & Chrissy Teigen just kicked us out of the photo booth after we waited 30 mins to get pics."

The video fueled a wave of criticism on social media platforms, though the couple appeared undeterred as they made a stylish appearance at the JBL Fest event.