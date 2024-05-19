Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks attend 'Furiosa' premiere together

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks' journey of love continues strong.

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks made a rare public appearance together, attending the U.K. premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga in London on Friday, May 17.

The couple, who have been romantically involved since 2019, were spotted displaying affection as they graced the red carpet and posed for photographs.

Hemsworth opted for a sporting a cap, sweater, and jeans, while Brooks was in black silk co-ord.

The pair joined Liam's brother Luke, at the premiere to show support for Chris, who stars in the action-packed film.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is set to hit theaters on May 24, and the siblings were out in full force to celebrate Chris's latest cinematic endeavor.

Amidst filming commitments for the fourth season of the Netflix series The Witcher, Liam made a notable appearance at the U.K. premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Earlier in the week, the actor was spotted filming scenes for the upcoming season on the beaches of Devon, U.K.

Speculation about Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks' relationship began swirling after they were spotted together in Byron Bay, Australia, in December 2019.

Their romance progressed, culminating in their first public appearance at a children's mental health charity event in June 2021, where they joined Liam's brother Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky.

Sources close to the couple revealed to PEOPLE in January 2020 that their relationship was becoming increasingly serious.