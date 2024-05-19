Jessica Biel 'shocked' by lack of body knowledge amid pregnancy struggles

Jessica Biel's awakening to body knowledge after fertility challenges.

Jessica Biel recently disclosed her surprise at the limited understanding she had of her own body while endeavoring to conceive with husband Justin Timberlake.

In an interview with People, Biel revealed that the journey to starting a family prompted a profound realization about her own anatomy.

Reflecting on her motivations for authoring a book aimed at destigmatizing menstruation, Biel highlighted her personal experiences navigating fertility challenges in her thirties.

"I was probably in my 30s when I was married and we were thinking about trying to start a family, and that's when all these questions came up. It wasn't as easy as I thought it was going to be," Biel shared.

Through her forthcoming book, Biel aims to normalize discussions surrounding menstruation, drawing from her own journey towards motherhood.

Biel known for her role in The Candy, has opened up about her personal journey as a mother of two sons, Silas, aged nine, and Finneas, aged three, with husband Justin Timberlake.

In a bid to break the taboo surrounding menstruation, the star admitted to feeling discomfort discussing periods, even now.

She emphasized the importance of her upcoming book, A Kids Book About Periods, aimed at normalizing conversations about menstruation among children.

The actress shared her own struggles with menstrual health, acknowledging her ongoing efforts to overcome discomfort in openly discussing menstrual needs.

Biel emphasized the significance of imparting such knowledge to empower others, particularly in light of her own experiences trying to conceive.

Reflecting on her fertility journey, she expressed surprise at her lack of understanding about her own body, particularly as she faced challenges conceiving.